China Southern Signs for A350s

Photo: China Southern Airlines has signed a firm order for 20 Airbus A350-900s. Airbus

Guangzhou-based China Southern Airlines has signed a purchase agreement with Airbus for 20 A350-900s.

Tan Wangeng, President of China Southern Airlines said: “With its very long range capability, economic fuel consumption and spacious cabin, the A350 XWB is the ideal choice for our international long haul routes. The introduction of the A350 XWB will help to strengthen our position as one of the world’s leading international carriers.”

China Southern’s order means Airbus has received 841 firm orders for the A350 XWB from 45 customers.

“We are proud to welcome China Southern Airlines as the latest airline to select the A350 XWB,” said John Leahy, Chief Operating Officer Customers, Airbus Commercial Aircraft. “The unrivalled operational performance, fuel efficiency and cabin comfort of the A350 XWB will give China Southern Airlines a competitive edge on its international network.”