Iran Air Fleet Progress

Photo: Iran Air has finalised an order for 20 ATR 72-600 turboprops according to Iran's Deputy Minister in International Affairs. ATR

Flag carrier Iran Air has signed a contract for 20 ATR 72-600 turboprops, Iran’s Deputy Minister in International Affairs, Asghar Fakhrieh-Kashan, announced on April 10.

Fakhrieh-Kashan said that four of the aircraft will be delivered to Iran Air within the next 15 days with a further nine joining the carrier by the end of 2017. The remaining seven will be handed over in 2018. The minister confirmed that finance is in place for the deal and the contract covers post-purchase services including engine maintenance.

ATR has yet to confirm the deal has been finalised.

Iran Air is also expected to take delivery of its first Boeing 777 imminently. The jet, the first of an order for 80 short- and long-haul aircraft from Boeing, is reported as a 777-300ER originally slated for Turkish Airlines but which was not taken up.