Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Continue
Home News Iran Aseman Selects the MAX

Iran Aseman Selects the MAX

Published: April 5th, 2017

Photo: Boeing has signed a MoA with Iran Aseman Airlines for up to 60 737 MAXs. Boeing

 

Iran Aseman Airlines has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Boeing for the purchase of up to 60 737 MAX aircraft.  The deal, which was announced in Tehran on April 4, consists of a $3bn firm order for 30 jets, plus purchase rights for a further 30.

This is the second large order the US manufacturer has reached with Iranian airlines since sanctions were eased in January 2016, following an international agreement on the country’s nuclear programme.  It follows an $8bn deal for 80 aircraft with Iran Air last December.

Boeing says it has negotiated the MoA under the authorisations from the US Government following a determination that Iran had met its obligations under the nuclear accord.  This latest deal still requires final approval from the government.  Once this is received a firm contract can be signed, with the first aircraft expected to be delivered to the carrier in 2022.

Posted in News Tagged with: , , ,

KEY PUBLISHING TITLES

NEVER MISS AN ISSUE...

Our Instant Issue Service sends you an email whenever a new issue of Airliner World is out. SAVE ON QUEUES - FREE P&P

AVIATION FORUM

SHOP