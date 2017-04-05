Iran Aseman Selects the MAX

Photo: Boeing has signed a MoA with Iran Aseman Airlines for up to 60 737 MAXs. Boeing

Iran Aseman Airlines has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Boeing for the purchase of up to 60 737 MAX aircraft. The deal, which was announced in Tehran on April 4, consists of a $3bn firm order for 30 jets, plus purchase rights for a further 30.

This is the second large order the US manufacturer has reached with Iranian airlines since sanctions were eased in January 2016, following an international agreement on the country’s nuclear programme. It follows an $8bn deal for 80 aircraft with Iran Air last December.

Boeing says it has negotiated the MoA under the authorisations from the US Government following a determination that Iran had met its obligations under the nuclear accord. This latest deal still requires final approval from the government. Once this is received a firm contract can be signed, with the first aircraft expected to be delivered to the carrier in 2022.