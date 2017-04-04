Maiden Flight for Boeing 787-10

Photo: The newest and longest model of the 787 family, completed a successful first flight totaling four hours and 58 minutes. Boeing

Boeing flew the largest member of its Dreamliner Family, the 787-10, for the first time on March 31. The aircraft made it maiden flight from the manufacturer’s facility at Charleston, South Carolina, undertaking a four hour 58 minutes sortie.

“The 787-10’s first flight moves us one step closer to giving our customers the most efficient airplane in its class,” said Boeing Commercial Airplanes President & CEO Kevin McAllister. “The airplane will give carriers added flexibility in growing their network routes and build on the overwhelming success of the 787 Dreamliner family.”

Boeing Test and Evaluation Captains Tim Berg and Mike Bryan conducted the first flight, testing the jet’s flight controls, systems and handling qualities. Boeing hopes to begin customer deliveries of the 787-10 in the first half of 2018.

Berg, who is also the manufacturer’s Chief 787 Pilot, said: “From take off to landing, the airplane handled beautifully and just as expected. The 787-10 is a fantastic machine that I know our customers and their passengers will love.”

Boeing has secured 149 orders for the 787-10, which is 18ft (5.5m) longer than the -9, from nine customers. Singapore Airlines is the launch customer with airframes scheduled for delivery to Air Lease Corporation, All Nippon Airways (ANA), British Airways, Etihad Airways, EVA Air, GE Capital Aviation Services, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and United Airlines too.