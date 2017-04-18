MAX 8s for Silk Way

Photo: Silk Way has ordered ten Boeing 737 MAX 8s. Boeing

Azerbaijani carrier Silk Way has place an order for ten Boeing 737 MAX 8s, valued at $1.1bn at current list prices. The manufacturer had previously attributed the aircraft to an unidentified customer.

“Silk Way’s success and profitability is a direct result of investing in its fleet and services and growing its regional and international footprint,” said Zaur Akhundov, President, Silk Way Group of Companies. “I am confident we will maintain our rate of growth, supported by ten new Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplanes.”

The airline currently operates eight Boeing aircraft – all freighters – consisting of two 767-300Fs, three 747-400Fs and three 747-8Fs.

Marty Bentrott, Vice Oresident of Sales, Middle East, Turkey, Russia and Central Asia, Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said: “We are very pleased to expand our partnership with Silk Way with this airplane order. We value our partnership with Silk Way and are grateful for their enduring confidence in the Boeing products.”