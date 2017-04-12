MIAT at the MAX

Photo: MIAT Mongolian Airlines is leasing two Boeing 737 MAXs from Avolon. Boeing

MIAT Mongolian Airlines has confirmed plans to lease two Boeing 737 MAX aircraft from Avolon. The Ulaanbaatar-based carrier intends to introduce the aircraft in early 2019, using them on its existing routes to South Korea, China, Japan, Russia and Germany as well as new links.

“The 737 MAX will become a cornerstone in our fleet modernisation strategy as we look to introduce new airplanes to our customers in the years to come,” said Tamir Tumurbaatar, President and CEO, MIAT Mongolian Airlines. “These fuel efficient airplanes will help us realise our goals of driving down operational costs and expanding the regional network, while also providing our valued customers and passengers with an unmatched flying experience.”

“We will commence a new scheduled flight to Busan, South Korea beginning this summer and increase frequency for all flights toward Asian and European destinations to accommodate our peak travel season while continuously looking for new possibilities to open new markets in the coming years,” added Tumurbaatar.

MIAT is a committed Boeing customer and currently operates three Next Generation 737 and two 767s.

Rick Anderson, VP, Northeast Asia Sales, Boeing Commercial Airplanes, welcomed the Mongolian national carrier’s decision: “MIAT Mongolian Airlines as well as Avolon are both valued Boeing customers and today’s milestone is the culmination of our longstanding partnership. We are pleased to welcome MIAT Mongolian as our latest 737 MAX operator and we are confident these new airplanes will play an important role in their successful growth for many years to come.”

Simon Hanson, Head of Asia, Avolon, added: “The 737 MAX will offer MIAT Mongolian Airlines a technically advanced and fuel efficient aircraft as it expands its regional network.”