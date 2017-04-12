New UK-US Links for Norwegian

Photo: Norwegian is introducing new flights from Gatwick to Seattle and Denver. Norwegian/Simon Wright

Norwegian is introducing new services from Gatwick to Seattle and Denver. The low-cost long-haul carrier will begin a four times weekly link to Seattle from September 17, flying on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Service to Denver will start on September 16 with flights on Tuesday and Saturday. This will increase to three times weekly this winter with an additional Thursday departure. Both routes will be flown using two-class Boeing 787 Dreamliners.

Thomas Ramdahl, CCO at Norwegian said: “Our new Seattle and Denver routes reflect the huge consumer demand on both sides of the Atlantic for quality affordable long-haul travel. With our USA flights over 90% full, we are excited to add Seattle to our growing list of US destinations while breaking the monopoly on UK flights to Denver. As we expand our high-quality services to the US, we will continue offering passengers greater choice, convenient schedules and affordable fares when flying Norwegian. Our global expansion is also creating jobs in the air and on the ground in Europe and the US.”

Guy Stephenson, CCO at Gatwick Airport said: “I’m delighted that Gatwick’s extensive 50+ long haul route network will soon include Denver and Seattle, both top destinations for leisure and business travellers.

“Denver repeatedly scores top for quality of life in the US, experiences more sunshine than Miami and is the gateway to the great outdoors including the Rocky Mountains. Seattle too is famous for its coastline and lush evergreen forests and has a thriving cultural scene that offers a wide choice of theatres and galleries. Crucially, both cities are prominent business centres known for their hi-tech and advanced manufacturing industries. Both are also gateways for trade across the US so this new connectivity comes at an important time for UK businesses, including those that export cargo.”