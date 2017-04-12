Poland Selects 737s

Photo: Poland has placed an order for two BBJ 2s and a single 737-800. Boeing

The Government of Poland has placed an order for two Boeing 737 BBJ 2s and a single 737-800. The jets will be used to transport the president and top government officials.

The deal was concluded at a signing ceremony held in Warsaw on March 31, with deliveries scheduled to start later this year and run until 2020.

“We have a great airplane, which will be very well equipped. This airplane can run the country from the air,” said Deputy Defense Minister Bartosz Kownacki

Boeing says the BBJ 2 is capable of flying nonstop from Warsaw to New York with 30 passengers.

Greg Laxton, Vice President, Boeing Business Jets, said: “We are proud that the Government of Poland selected Boeing Business Jets as their new head-of-state [transport]. Boeing is committed to Poland and we look forward to continuing our long and successful partnership.”