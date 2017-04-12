Poland Selects 737s

Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Published: April 12th, 2017

Photo: Poland has placed an order for two BBJ 2s and a single 737-800. Boeing

 

The Government of Poland has placed an order for two Boeing 737 BBJ 2s and a single 737-800.  The jets will be used to transport the president and top government officials.

The deal was concluded at a signing ceremony held in Warsaw on March 31, with deliveries scheduled to start later this year and run until 2020.

“We have a great airplane, which will be very well equipped.  This airplane can run the country from the air,” said Deputy Defense Minister Bartosz Kownacki

Boeing says the BBJ 2 is capable of flying nonstop from Warsaw to New York with 30 passengers.

Greg Laxton, Vice President, Boeing Business Jets, said: “We are proud that the Government of Poland selected Boeing Business Jets as their new head-of-state [transport].  Boeing is committed to Poland and we look forward to continuing our long and successful partnership.”

