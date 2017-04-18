Ryanair Building Maintenance Hangar in Seville

Photo: Ryanair will open a maintenance hangar at Seville in early 2018. Ryanair

Low-cost carrier Ryanair is constructing a maintenance hangar in Seville, capable of carrying out work up to C-checks. The one-bay facility, which will open early next year, will create up to 150 high-tech jobs according to the airline and is part of an €8m investment at the airport.

Ryanair’s Chief Operations Officer, Mick Hickey said: “Seville is an ideal location with opportunities to attract, train and employ local skilled manpower to support this exciting project. I am pleased that we have reached an agreement with both AENA and La Rinconada municipality and look forward to further growing tourism, traffic and jobs at our Seville base in the coming months and years.”

Ryanair opened a base at Seville in 2010 and is introducing 15 new routes from the airport this winter.