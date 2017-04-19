Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

TAP to Serve London City

Published: April 19th, 2017

Photo: TAP Portugal is launching services from London City Airport to Lisbon from October 29. (Embraer)

 

Portuguese flag carrier TAP has announced plans to launch a new service from Lisbon to London City Airport, it’s third destination in the British capital after Heathrow and Gatwick.  The flights, which start on October 29, will operate twice-daily Monday to Friday with a single daily rotation on weekends using the airline’s recently delivered 106-seat Embraer 190s.

TAP says its decision to reinforce links to the UK comes amid a 20% increase in the number of people flying between London and Lisbon during the first three months of this year.

