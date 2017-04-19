TAP to Serve London City

Photo: TAP Portugal is launching services from London City Airport to Lisbon from October 29. (Embraer)

Portuguese flag carrier TAP has announced plans to launch a new service from Lisbon to London City Airport, it’s third destination in the British capital after Heathrow and Gatwick. The flights, which start on October 29, will operate twice-daily Monday to Friday with a single daily rotation on weekends using the airline’s recently delivered 106-seat Embraer 190s.

TAP says its decision to reinforce links to the UK comes amid a 20% increase in the number of people flying between London and Lisbon during the first three months of this year.