Virgin Extends Jet Airways Deal

Photo: Airbus

Virgin Atlantic has expanded its codeshare agreement with Jet Airways. The enhanced deal, introduced on April 19, is intended to improve connectivity between India and the US via London/Heathrow and increases co-operation between the two carriers to nine Virgin-operated routes to the US: Atlanta, Boston, Newark, Washington, New York, Los Angeles, Miami, San Francisco and Seattle.

Virgin Atlantic’s Chief Commercial Officer Shai Weiss said: “We’re really pleased to extend our agreement with Jet Airways to offer customers even more choice when travelling between India and the US. Customers of both airlines can travel from five destinations across India with Jet Airways, and connect via Heathrow to nine US destinations with Virgin Atlantic, as well as many more US destinations with transatlantic partner Delta Airlines via key hubs such as New York and Atlanta.”

The new codeshare agreement builds on a previous deal signed by the two airlines in 2009. It follows a similar arrangement introduced last October between Jet Airways and Virgin’s joint-venture partner and 49% shareholder Delta Air Lines, allowing customers flying on the US carrier to connect to 20 destinations in India.