Wizz Air Expands Budapest Network

Photo: Wizz Air has expanded its network from Budapest. Wizz Air

Low-cost carrier Wizz Air has introduced five new destinations to its network from Budapest. The Hungarian airline is connecting the capital with Skopje in Macedonia, Podgorica in Montenegro, Tirana in Albania, Pristina in Kosovo and Sarajevo in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The five destinations were all launched at the start of April.

Wizz Air is operating the routes under a public service obligation, within a concession agreement with the National Ministry of Development, awarded to the carrier following a public procurement tender process.

In addition, the airline has also added a link between Budapest and Astana, Kazakhstan, taking the number of new destinations added to the airport’s network this year to 11.

József Váradi, CEO of Wizz Air, said: “Starting five new strategically important routes to the capitals of Western Balkan countries once again underlines our commitment to Hungary as the de facto national carrier. We believe that our new services will help stimulate economic and business relations between the countries as well as further improve accessibility to Budapest. We stay committed to Hungary and keep on bringing opportunities through affordable travel to the country.”

Róbert Homolya, State Secretary for Transport Policy explained the process behind the award to Wizz Air: “Negotiations between the concession winner airline and the ministry were closed last November. Within a few months bilateral interstate agreements, which are necessary for the commencement of flights, were also signed. Operating twice a week, the direct flights between Budapest and the capitals of Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Kosovo, Macedonia and Montenegro will significantly improve the diplomatic, economic, cultural and touristic relationships.”

The CEO of Budapest Airport, Jost Lammers, welcomed the long-awaited return of the destinations to the airport’s route map, adding that the services were of “great importance” to the people of Hungary and the nations concerned.