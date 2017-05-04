Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Continue
Home News Additional 777 for Austrian

Additional 777 for Austrian

Published: May 4th, 2017

Photo: Austrian Airlines has agreed to lease an additional Boeing 777-200ER from AerCap. Austrian Airlines

 

Austrian Airlines has signed a lease agreement with AerCap for a single Boeing 777-200ER.  The aircraft, OE-LPF (c/n 28692), which was formerly with Aeroméxico, is due to be delivered in January 2018.

AerCap President and CCO Philip Scruggs said, “The 777 remains a work-horse of the industry.  This transaction proves the continued demand for the aircraft type.  We have leased 777-200ERs to both scheduled flag carriers and leisure operators.  The combination of size and performance makes the 777-200ER an ideal aircraft for Austrian Airlines’ fleet requirements.”

Austrian’s current fleet includes five Boeing 777-200ERs.

Posted in News Tagged with: , , ,

KEY PUBLISHING TITLES

NEVER MISS AN ISSUE...

Our Instant Issue Service sends you an email whenever a new issue of Airliner World is out. SAVE ON QUEUES - FREE P&P

AVIATION FORUM

SHOP