Additional 777 for Austrian

Photo: Austrian Airlines has agreed to lease an additional Boeing 777-200ER from AerCap. Austrian Airlines

Austrian Airlines has signed a lease agreement with AerCap for a single Boeing 777-200ER. The aircraft, OE-LPF (c/n 28692), which was formerly with Aeroméxico, is due to be delivered in January 2018.

AerCap President and CCO Philip Scruggs said, “The 777 remains a work-horse of the industry. This transaction proves the continued demand for the aircraft type. We have leased 777-200ERs to both scheduled flag carriers and leisure operators. The combination of size and performance makes the 777-200ER an ideal aircraft for Austrian Airlines’ fleet requirements.”

Austrian’s current fleet includes five Boeing 777-200ERs.