Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Continue
Home News Air Mauritius’ First A350 XWB Takes Shape

Air Mauritius’ First A350 XWB Takes Shape

Published: May 31st, 2017

Photo: The first Airbus A350-900 for Air Mauritius takes shape in Toulouse. Airbus

 

Airbus has released images showing the progress being made on the final assembly of the first A350-900 for Air Mauritius.  The major structures have all been joined and the jet is now sitting in the next assembly station where the winglets will be fitted, and the ground testing of mechanical, electrical and avionics systems will take place.  Finally, the engines will be attached to the wings, the cabin interior completed, and the jet painted before undergoing flight testing.  Delivery is scheduled for the fourth quarter of this year.

Air Mauritius is acquiring a total of six A350-900s in a deal valued at $1.2bn signed at the 2014 Farnborough Airshow.  The order comprises of four directly purchased aircraft from Airbus and a further two examples on lease from AerCap.  When the new aircraft enter service, they will replace the carrier’s six A340-300s on long-haul routes to Europe, Asia and Australia.

Posted in News Tagged with: , ,

KEY PUBLISHING TITLES

NEVER MISS AN ISSUE...

Our Instant Issue Service sends you an email whenever a new issue of Airliner World is out. SAVE ON QUEUES - FREE P&P

AVIATION FORUM

SHOP