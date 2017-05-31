Air Mauritius’ First A350 XWB Takes Shape

Photo: The first Airbus A350-900 for Air Mauritius takes shape in Toulouse. Airbus

Airbus has released images showing the progress being made on the final assembly of the first A350-900 for Air Mauritius. The major structures have all been joined and the jet is now sitting in the next assembly station where the winglets will be fitted, and the ground testing of mechanical, electrical and avionics systems will take place. Finally, the engines will be attached to the wings, the cabin interior completed, and the jet painted before undergoing flight testing. Delivery is scheduled for the fourth quarter of this year.

Air Mauritius is acquiring a total of six A350-900s in a deal valued at $1.2bn signed at the 2014 Farnborough Airshow. The order comprises of four directly purchased aircraft from Airbus and a further two examples on lease from AerCap. When the new aircraft enter service, they will replace the carrier’s six A340-300s on long-haul routes to Europe, Asia and Australia.