Alliance Airlines Expands in Queensland

Published: May 15th, 2017

Photo: Alliance Airlines is expanding its regional Queensland operations. Alliance Airlines

 

Alliance Airlines is expanding its regional Queensland operations after executing a Heads of Agreement with Virgin Australia.  From July 17, the carrier will connect Brisbane to Bundaberg, Gladstone, Moranbah and Port Macquarie, all routes previously operated by Virgin Australia.

The services will be sold as Virgin Australia codeshare flights with full network connectivity and Velocity Frequent Flyer benefits.

Subject to consultation with Isaac Regional Council and BHP Billiton Mitsubishi Alliance (with respect to Moranbah only), Alliance Airlines plans to operate all four services using jet aircraft.

Alliance Airlines will also operate flights from Brisbane to Cloncurry, Mt Isa and Rockhampton on behalf of Virgin Australia on a wet-lease basis for 12 months.  All these flights, as well as the existing Brisbane-Emerald rotation, will be operated as Virgin Australia services.

Because of the expansion of its regional Queensland operations, Alliance Airlines will require three additional aircraft, which have already been acquired from Austrian Airlines.

