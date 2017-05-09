bmi regional Expands at Birmingham

Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Published: May 9th, 2017

Photo: bmi regional has launched services from Birmingham to Nuremberg and Gothenburg. bmi regional

 

UK carrier bmi regional launched services from Birmingham Airport to Gothenburg and Nuremberg on May 8. Both destinations will be served six times per week and join the carrier’s existing connection to Graz which was introduced in February.

Jochen Schnadt, bmi regional’s Chief Commercial Officer, said: “We are delighted to be introducing these two new flights from Birmingham as part of our ongoing growth strategy to connect key business regions. Both Nuremberg and Gothenburg have a great deal to offer both business and leisure customers and, as such, are already proving popular. We’re excited to be bringing the bmi regional level of quality, convenience, service and professionalism to these new routes.”

Frank Mertens, head of marketing for bmi regional; Paul Kehoe, CEO of Birmingham Airport, and Susie Green, planning and business development manager for bmi regional, celebrate the route launches. bmi regional

Nuremberg is the latest addition to bmi regional’s growing German network. The Bavarian city is home to a large number of companies as well as a renowned Christmas Market.  Gothenburg is the airline’s fourth destination in Sweden and is home to Scandinavia’s largest port making it a hub for global trade.

Paul Kehoe, CEO of Birmingham Airport, said: “We are delighted that bmi regional has launched services to Nuremberg and Gothenburg, two unserved destinations from Birmingham. Passengers now have even more choice to fly to Germany, Sweden and Austria from their local airport.”

