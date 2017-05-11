Delta Alters Airbus Order

Photo: Delta has placed an order for a further 30 Airbus A321ceos. Airbus

Delta Air Lines has agreed a deal for a further 30 Airbus A321ceos and deferred 10 of the 25 A350-900s it had scheduled for delivery between 2019-2020 by “two to three years”. The Georgia-based carrier says it also retains “additional delivery flexibility”.

Delivery of the first A350-900 remains on track enabling the airline to debut the type on revenue service in the fourth quarter. Delta expects to take delivery of five A350s, featuring the Delta One Suite and Premium Select cabin, this year.

“These agreements better align our widebody and narrowbody order books with our fleet replacement needs,” said Gil West, Delta’s Senior Executive Vice President and COO. “We appreciate the partnership of Airbus, Rolls-Royce and GE Aviation as we exercise what’s best for our business, our employees and our customers.”

Delta’s latest deal for A321s mean it has now ordered 112 examples, all powered by CFM56 engines. The airline took delivery of its first A321 in March last year and now has a fleet of 19, which are mainly deployed on domestic routes.

“The A321’s comfort, performance and economics make it a very compelling aircraft for Delta in our domestic route network,” added West.

Many of Delta’s A321s are being manufactured at the Airbus US Manufacturing Facility in Mobile, Alabama.

“Delta’s vote of confidence in the A321ceo – which takes the airline now to more than 100 of the type on order – demonstrates the passenger, operator and investor appeal of this aircraft,” said John Leahy, COO – Customers for Airbus Commercial Aircraft.