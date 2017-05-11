Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Continue
Home News Delta Alters Airbus Order

Delta Alters Airbus Order

Published: May 11th, 2017

Photo: Delta has placed an order for a further 30 Airbus A321ceos. Airbus

 

Delta Air Lines has agreed a deal for a further 30 Airbus A321ceos and deferred 10 of the 25 A350-900s it had scheduled for delivery between 2019-2020 by “two to three years”.  The Georgia-based carrier says it also retains “additional delivery flexibility”.

Delivery of the first A350-900 remains on track enabling the airline to debut the type on revenue service in the fourth quarter.  Delta expects to take delivery of five A350s, featuring the Delta One Suite and Premium Select cabin, this year.

“These agreements better align our widebody and narrowbody order books with our fleet replacement needs,” said Gil West, Delta’s Senior Executive Vice President and COO.  “We appreciate the partnership of Airbus, Rolls-Royce and GE Aviation as we exercise what’s best for our business, our employees and our customers.”

Delta’s latest deal for A321s mean it has now ordered 112 examples, all powered by CFM56 engines.  The airline took delivery of its first A321 in March last year and now has a fleet of 19, which are mainly deployed on domestic routes.

“The A321’s comfort, performance and economics make it a very compelling aircraft for Delta in our domestic route network,” added West.

Many of Delta’s A321s are being manufactured at the Airbus US Manufacturing Facility in Mobile, Alabama.

“Delta’s vote of confidence in the A321ceo – which takes the airline now to more than 100 of the type on order – demonstrates the passenger, operator and investor appeal of this aircraft,” said John Leahy, COO – Customers for Airbus Commercial Aircraft.

Posted in News Tagged with: , , , , ,

KEY PUBLISHING TITLES

NEVER MISS AN ISSUE...

Our Instant Issue Service sends you an email whenever a new issue of Airliner World is out. SAVE ON QUEUES - FREE P&P

AVIATION FORUM

SHOP