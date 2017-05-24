Double Delight for Embraer

Photo: Michael Amalfitano, President & CEO, Embraer Executive Jets, and Simon Ebert, Partner, Air Hamburg, celebrate the deal at EBACE. Embraer Executive Jets

Embraer Executive Jets announced two significant deals during the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva this week. The first saw Air Hamburg announced as the launch customer for the new Legacy 650E. The German charter operator has placed an order for three aircraft, valued at $77.7m, based on current list prices, with delivery of the first example scheduled for the third quarter.

“The Legacy 650E is an obvious choice, considering the unparalleled experience that our current fleet of Legacy 600/650 already provides our customers on their flights to destinations throughout Europe, Russia, and the Middle East,” said Simon Ebert, Partner, Air Hamburg. “The new version of this proven platform best serves our growth plan by continuing to offer a premium charter service with the latest technologies onboard one of the industry’s most comfortable and reliable business jets.”

Air Hamburg’s fleet includes a total of 11 Embraer aircraft, comprising eight Legacy 600/650s, one Legacy 500 and two Phenom 300s.

Embraer’s second deal saw Surf Air Europe select the Phenom 300 as the launch platform for its operations. The aircraft will be managed by FlairJet, the UK-based management arm of Flexjet, and maintained by Embraer Executive Jets. Californian-based membership carrier Surf Air plans to launch its European operations next month.

“I am excited to forge this partnership with FlairJet, given that our business objectives to further expand European operations on both fronts align significantly,” said Simon Talling-Smith, CEO, of Surf Air Europe. “This is an important move as we work to expand our footprint globally and bring our successful and innovative product from the US to new members in the growing intra-European business travel market.”

Peter Griffith, SVP Sales, Europe, CIS & Africa at Embraer Executive Jets added: “We have enjoyed a long relationship with FlairJet and Flexjet that embodies some of our most popular products. We have jointly pioneered many initiatives together that continue to reshape the market.”