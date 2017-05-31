Dreamliner Stretches its Legs

Korean Air has announced Toronto, Canada as the first international route for its new Boeing 787-9 fleet. The SkyTeam Alliance carrier has been operating its first two Dreamliners on services from Seoul/Gimpo to Jeju, but with the type’s introduction to long-haul duties – due to start on June 1 – this link will revert to being flown by 777-300s.
The Korean airline is expecting to receive its third of ten 787-9s, HL 8083 (c/n 34812), in mid-July allowing it to introduce the type on its thrice-weekly services between Seoul/Incheon to Madrid, and its four-times-weekly link from Incheon to Beijing, starting on August 1 and 2 respectively.