Dreamliner Stretches its Legs

Published: May 31st, 2017

Photo: Korean Air will launch its first long-haul 787-9 service to Toronto, Canada from June 1. Boeing

 

Korean Air has announced Toronto, Canada as the first international route for its new Boeing 787-9 fleet.  The SkyTeam Alliance carrier has been operating its first two Dreamliners on services from Seoul/Gimpo to Jeju, but with the type’s introduction to long-haul duties – due to start on June 1 – this link will revert to being flown by 777-300s.

The Korean airline is expecting to receive its third of ten 787-9s, HL 8083 (c/n 34812), in mid-July allowing it to introduce the type on its thrice-weekly services between Seoul/Incheon to Madrid, and its four-times-weekly link from Incheon to Beijing, starting on August 1 and 2 respectively.

