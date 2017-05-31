Dreamliner Stretches its Legs

Current Issue

June 2017In the June issue of Airliner World, we shine the spotlight on Mirabel’s Game Changer, the Bombardier C Series, in our free 24-page supplement. We also visit Oman Air, often eclipsed by its bigger Gulf rivals but now offering a service comparable with the world’s leading carriers, and we hear how British Airways is upgrading its premium products on the ground and in the air. <br><br>Elsewhere in this edition, we join ASL Airlines in the cockpit of an ATR 72 for an unusual charter flight, we provide an overview of aerospace giant Airbus’ UK operations and we examine the Boeing 787-10, the newest and longest variant of the Dreamliner family. We also look at the challenges facing Japan’s Hiroshima Airport, and we chat to aircraft remarketing specialist Moon Jet Group’s COO Jas Hawker about the company’s rapid expansion and bold plans. <br><br>Lastly, we bring you our comprehensive coverage of worldwide news, including new transatlantic services for Norwegian, Boeing successfully flies the 737 MAX 9 and 787-10, and Airbus completes the maiden flight of the A319neo, plus a full round-up from the latest Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg, and coverage of Blue Air’s new base at Liverpool and from Virgin Atlantic’s route launch in Seattle. We also have all our regular sections covering the latest commercial aircraft acquisitions, up-to-date accident reports and developments from the world of aviation training and MROs, and we give you the chance to win a year’s subscription to Airliner World in our caption competition.

