easyJet Opts for A321neos

Photo: easyJet has agreed with Airbus to convert 30 A320neos to the larger A321neo. easyJet

easyJet has agreed to convert 30 orders it holds for the Airbus A320neo to the larger A321neo. The deal is part of the existing easyJet Airbus framework agreement signed in 2013, with delivery of the first aircraft scheduled for summer 2018.

The Luton-based carrier has opted to configure the CFM LEAP-1A powered A321neo with 235 seats and will use the type to grow at slot constrained airports. easyJet says it has negotiated a “very substantial discount” from the $127m list price.

The low-cost carrier says the A321neos will also provide “substantial” unit cost savings, estimated to be around 8-9% better than an A320neo and 21% better than an A319.

Carolyn McCall, easyJet’s CEO said: “These new aircraft will help us deliver our strategy of securing and growing our number one positions at Europe’s leading airports, which are generally slot constrained, while reducing our cost per seat. This means we will be able to offer low fares to more people on Europe’s most popular business and leisure routes.

“As importantly, the A321neos will also help us to mitigate our environmental impact by reducing our passengers’ carbon footprint as well as our impact on the communities around the airports we serve.”