First 737-800 for LOT

LOT Polish Airlines has taken delivery of its first Boeing 737-800, SP-LWA (c/n 30682). The aircraft was delivered to the airline’s Warsaw Chopin Airport base on May 12 and is the first of four to join the carrier this year.

After a series of crew training flights, the type will be put into service on flights from Warsaw to London, Madrid, Tel-Aviv and Astana. LOT’s 737-800s are configured with 186 slimline seats in a three-class layout.

“It is a historic moment and the first new aircraft of the 737 family to join our fleet in more than 20 years,” the airline’s Director of Corporate Communications, Adrian Kubicki, said.

“Thanks to the new aircraft we will be able develop our existing routes, including to considerably increase the capacity on our most popular flights, for example, to London or Tel-Aviv. We will also expand our operations to include new destinations which have not been accessible to date, such as Kazakhstan.”

In November LOT will take delivery of the first of its six 737 MAX 8s with two new 787-8 Dreamliners also joining the fleet this year. Three 787-9s will be delivered next year.