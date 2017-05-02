Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

First WOW neo

Published: May 2nd, 2017

Photo: WOW air has taken delivery of its first Airbus A320neo, TF-NEO. Airbus

 

Icelandic low-cost carrier WOW air has taken delivery of its first Airbus A320neo, appropriately registered TF-NEO (c/n 7560).

The CFM-powered jet has been leased from Air Lease Corporation and takes the carrier’s all-Airbus fleet to 13 aircraft. It is configured in a single-class layout with 180 seats and will be introduced on WOW air’s European and North American network.

“We’re proud to offer a young and technologically advanced fleet that allows us to provide our passengers with a comfortable journey at best possible prices,” said Skúli Mogensen, WOW air Founder and CEO. “It is a welcome addition to our family of aircraft that now operate on 29 international routes across Europe and North America.”

