First WOW neo

Photo: WOW air has taken delivery of its first Airbus A320neo, TF-NEO. Airbus

Icelandic low-cost carrier WOW air has taken delivery of its first Airbus A320neo, appropriately registered TF-NEO (c/n 7560).

The CFM-powered jet has been leased from Air Lease Corporation and takes the carrier’s all-Airbus fleet to 13 aircraft. It is configured in a single-class layout with 180 seats and will be introduced on WOW air’s European and North American network.

“We’re proud to offer a young and technologically advanced fleet that allows us to provide our passengers with a comfortable journey at best possible prices,” said Skúli Mogensen, WOW air Founder and CEO. “It is a welcome addition to our family of aircraft that now operate on 29 international routes across Europe and North America.”