Iran Air Takes Delivery of ATRs

Photo: The four Iran Air ATR 72-600s prior to delivery. ATR

Flag carrier Iran Air has taken delivery of four ATR 72-600s, the first airframes from a firm contract for 20. Deliveries of the aircraft will continue until 2018, with the deal providing Iran Air with options on a further 20 examples.

The turboprops, EP-ITA (c/n 1386), EP-ITB (c/n 1389), EP-ITC (c/n 1390) and EP-ITD (c/n 1391), were ferried from Toulouse to Tehran via Athens on May 16.

Farhad Parvaresh, CEO of Iran Air, said: “Our new fleet of ATR 72-600s showcases our will to provide newest generation aircraft to our customers, therefore ensuring comfort, reliability and competitiveness. Strengthening the links between all our communities will encourage new business opportunities for everyone.”

Iran Air plans to use the aircraft to improve domestic connectivity between the country’s 60 airports.

Christian Scherer, CEO of ATR, declared: “There are still historical moments in aviation, and this is one of them. We are proud and gratified that our ATR aircraft are providing the solution to Iran’s significant needs in regional connectivity. As Iran’s travelling public gains access to increased supply of air transportation, it will benefit from the highest standards of comfort, efficiency and reliability with the ATRs we are delivering today and over the coming months. We salute Iran Air for their choice in our favour and the tremendous role they play in their country.”