Jambojet Lines up Q400s

Published: May 2nd, 2017

Photo: Jambojet is leasing two Q400s from IFC. Bombardier

 

Ilyushin Finance Co (IFC) has converted an option on a Bombardier Dash 8-Q400 turboprop into a firm order after agreeing to lease the aircraft to Jambojet, the low-cost subsidiary of Kenya Airways. The lessor now has two Q400s on firm order with both aircraft destined to fly with the Kenyan carrier.

“This agreement for these next generation turboprops signifies a key development in IFC’s international leasing business,” said Alexander Rubtsov, Director General, IFC. “The demand for high-performance turboprops, such as the Q400, continues to expand and we are pleased to enter into this new lease with Jambojet.”

Jambojet, which already operates two Q400s, is expected to receive the first aircraft this month with the second scheduled for delivery later this year.

“We are impressed with the level of professionalism that IFC exhibited throughout the process that led to this first agreement, and are delighted to have found a trusted and reliable partner to support our development plans,” said Willem Hondius, CEO, Jambojet. “The Q400 aircraft’s performance has exceeded our expectations on all fronts.  With its low operating costs and best-in-class passenger experience, the Q400 turboprop has helped us optimise and expand our operations and is undeniably the backbone of Jambojet’s growth strategy.”

Jean-Paul Boutibou, VP, Sales, Middle East and Africa at Bombardier Commercial Aircraft, added: “We are proud of the Q400 aircraft continued success in Africa. Jambojet’s operations illustrate the capabilities and qualities of the Q400 aircraft that make it uniquely suitable for the region.  The Q400 is a valuable asset for owners and operators, and we are confident that IFC and Jambojet will find many more opportunities to mutually benefit from the aircraft’s outstanding economics and performance.”

