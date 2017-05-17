Maiden Boeing 737 MAX Delivered

Photo: Malindo Air has taken delivery of the first Boeing 737 MAX 8. Boeing

Malindo Air has taken delivery of the first Boeing 737 MAX 8, 9M-LRC (c/n 42985). The Malaysian carrier will be the first to put the type into commercial service, after the jet was handed over at Boeing Field on May 16. Malindo is leasing the aircraft from Avolon.

“This airplane will change the face of the single-aisle market,” said Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO Kevin McAllister. “The 737 MAX 8 is the best in its class, providing unmatched performance and economics for our airline customers.”

The aircraft, which is painted in Malindo’s new Batik Air Malaysia branding, features the new Boeing Sky Interior, LED lighting and larger pivoting overhead bins.

Malindo Air, which is part of the Lion Group, is an all-Boeing operator with a fleet of 20 737-800s and six -900s.

“We are thrilled to partner with Boeing to take the delivery of the world’s first Boeing 737 MAX,” said Chandran Rama Muthy, CEO of Malindo Air. “The Boeing 737NG fleet has served Malindo well in its growth and we believe that the 737 MAX will become the centrepiece of our fleet. These new aircraft will allow us to go to further destinations and will play a key role in providing lower air fares to our customers.”

John Higgins, Avolon President and CCO, said: “Avolon was one of the first lessors to order the Boeing 737 MAX when it launched in 2011 and we are proud to deliver the world’s first 737 MAX to Malindo Air. Our commitment to our customers is to have a product offering built around the latest and most technically advanced aircraft available in the market.”

The 737 MAX is the fastest selling aeroplane in Boeing’s history having recorded 3,700 orders from 87 customers around the world.