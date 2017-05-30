MC-21 Makes First Flight

Photo: Irkut carried out the first flight of its MC-21 airliner on May 28. Irkut

Irkut has successfully completed the maiden flight of its MC-21-300 airliner. The landmark event took place on May 28 from the Irkutsk Aviation Plant in Russia. Under the command of Oleg Kononenko and co-pilot Roman Taskayev, the aircraft was examined for in-flight stability and controllability and a simulated approach was made during the 30-minute sortie. The crew took the aircraft to 3,280ft (1,000m) and a speed of 162kts (300km/h).

Kononenko said the flight highlighted no “obstacles” that would prevent the test programme continuing while Taskayev noted that ”all aircraft systems operated without glitches”.

The MC-21 has been designed to carry between 163 and 211 passengers. The manufacturer says the jet’s large fuselage diameter enables passengers free passage past the service trolley in the aisle and shortens airport turnaround times. The jet has a maximum payload of 49,824lb (22,600kg) and a range of 3,240nm (6,000km)

Customers can choose between the Pratt & Whitney PW1400G, as used on the maiden flight, or the United Engine Corporation PD-14 to power the MC-21. Irkut has 175 firm orders for the MC-21.

Oleg Demchenko, the President of Irkut Corporation, said: ‘We put the most advanced technical solutions in our aircraft to provide enhanced comfort for passengers and attractive economic characteristics for air carriers.”