Norwegian Air Argentina Gets the Go-Ahead

Norwegian Group’s Board of Directors has approved the launch of Norwegian Air Argentina.

The group established an Argentinian subsidiary in January and has applied for an Argentinian Air Operator Certificate, which is currently pending approval from the Argentinian government. The airline plans to operate both domestic and international flights.

Ole Christian Melhus, CEO of Norwegian Air Argentina said: “Argentina is an interesting market with great potential that fits Norwegian’s global strategy very well, combining affordable domestic and international flights. I am looking forward to continue working on realising our plans of establishing new bases, hiring many new colleagues in Argentina and not least offering low fares to the people. We have been very well received by Argentinian authorities and look forward to a fruitful relationship going forward.”

The airline will now begin to hire administrative staff in Argentina with the recruitment of crew expected to start in late summer. Pending government approval, Norwegian Air Argentina expects to announce its first routes and make them available for sale by the end of the year.