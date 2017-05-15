Primera Selects the MAX

Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Published: May 15th, 2017

Photo: Primera Air has placed an order for eight Boeing 737 MAX 9s. Boeing

 

Nordic leisure carrier Primera Air has placed an order for eight Boeing 737 MAX 9s, valued in excess of $950m at list prices.  As part of the agreement the carrier also has purchase rights for four additional examples and a lease agreement for eight more from Air Lease Corporation.

Primera Air intends to use the aircraft to establish services between Europe and North America.

“The 737 MAX 9 will allow Primera Air to open up nonstop, long-haul routes from Europe to the US with unmatched economics,” said Andri M Ingolfsson, President, Primera Air.  “This aircraft has a lower per-seat cost than the current wide body aircraft servicing the transatlantic and the capabilities of this aircraft type will change the economics of the industry.  This will open up fantastic possibilities for growth for Primera Air in the future.”

Primera Air is an all-Boeing carrier with a fleet of nine 737-700s and -800s.  It is part of the Primera Travel Group, which operates travel agencies and tour companies in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Iceland and Estonia.

“Primera Air’s commitment is a major endorsement of the 737 MAX 9 and its ability to serve new transatlantic markets,” said Monty Oliver, VP, European Sales, Boeing Commercial Airplanes.  “The MAX 9 will provide Primera Air unmatched efficiency, range, reliability and operating costs, while continuing to provide a premium on-board experience for its passengers.”

