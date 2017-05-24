Ryanair Lands Air Europa Feeder Deal

Ryanair will provide feeder traffic to long-haul services operated by Air Europa after reaching an agreement with the Spanish airline. The first phase of the deal, which starts on May 26, will see the Dublin-based low-cost carrier selling seats on 20 of Air Europa’s long-haul routes from Madrid, spanning North, Central and South America. This will be followed later this year by a full feeder arrangement, enabling Ryanair passengers to connect directly onto these services.
“This partnership is the latest AGB [‘Always Getting Better’, the carrier’s customer experience programme] enhancement as we continue our journey to becoming the ‘Amazon of travel’,” Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary explained. “We continue to speak to a number of other long-haul airlines about potential connecting flight partnerships and we look forward to offering our 130m customers an even greater choice and range of long-haul services in 2018.”
Javier Hidalgo, CEO of Air Europa’s parent, the Globalia Group, said the agreement “doubles [Air Europa’s] connectivity with the European continent” and “consolidates [the airline] as the best price-quality option to fly between Europe and America.”
Ryanair will partner on the following Air Europa routes to/from Madrid:
|Country
|Airport
|America
|Boston
|Miami
|New York (JFK)
|Argentina
|Buenos Aires
|Bolivia
|Santa Cruz
|Brazil
|Salvador
|Sao Paulo
|Colombia
|Bogota
|Cuba
|Havana
|Dominican Republic
|Punta Cana
|Santo Domingo
|Ecuador
|Guayaquil
|Honduras
|San Pedro Sula
|Israel
|Tel Aviv
|Mexico
|Cancun
|Paraguay
|Asuncion
|Peru
|Lima
|Puerto Rico
|San Juan
|Uruguay
|Montevideo
|Venezuela
|Caracas