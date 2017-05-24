Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Ryanair Lands Air Europa Feeder Deal

Published: May 24th, 2017

Photo: Ryanair will start selling seats on 20 of Air Europa's long-haul routes from May 26. (Ryanair)

 

Ryanair will provide feeder traffic to long-haul services operated by Air Europa after reaching an agreement with the Spanish airline.  The first phase of the deal, which starts on May 26, will see the Dublin-based low-cost carrier selling seats on 20 of Air Europa’s long-haul routes from Madrid, spanning North, Central and South America.  This will be followed later this year by a full feeder arrangement, enabling Ryanair passengers to connect directly onto these services.

Ryanair said its deal with Air Europa is the first of several it has in the pipeline. (Ryanair)

“This partnership is the latest AGB [‘Always Getting Better’, the carrier’s customer experience programme] enhancement as we continue our journey to becoming the ‘Amazon of travel’,” Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary explained.  “We continue to speak to a number of other long-haul airlines about potential connecting flight partnerships and we look forward to offering our 130m customers an even greater choice and range of long-haul services in 2018.”

Javier Hidalgo, CEO of Air Europa’s parent, the Globalia Group, said the agreement “doubles [Air Europa’s] connectivity with the European continent” and “consolidates [the airline] as the best price-quality option to fly between Europe and America.”

 

Ryanair will partner on the following Air Europa routes to/from Madrid:

Country Airport
America Boston
Miami
New York (JFK)
Argentina Buenos Aires
Bolivia Santa Cruz
Brazil Salvador
Sao Paulo
Colombia Bogota
Cuba Havana
Dominican Republic Punta Cana
Santo Domingo
Ecuador Guayaquil
Honduras San Pedro Sula
Israel Tel Aviv
Mexico Cancun
Paraguay Asuncion
Peru Lima
Puerto Rico San Juan
Uruguay Montevideo
Venezuela Caracas
