Ryanair Lands Air Europa Feeder Deal

Photo: Ryanair will start selling seats on 20 of Air Europa's long-haul routes from May 26. (Ryanair)

Ryanair will provide feeder traffic to long-haul services operated by Air Europa after reaching an agreement with the Spanish airline. The first phase of the deal, which starts on May 26, will see the Dublin-based low-cost carrier selling seats on 20 of Air Europa’s long-haul routes from Madrid, spanning North, Central and South America. This will be followed later this year by a full feeder arrangement, enabling Ryanair passengers to connect directly onto these services.

“This partnership is the latest AGB [‘Always Getting Better’, the carrier’s customer experience programme] enhancement as we continue our journey to becoming the ‘Amazon of travel’,” Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary explained. “We continue to speak to a number of other long-haul airlines about potential connecting flight partnerships and we look forward to offering our 130m customers an even greater choice and range of long-haul services in 2018.”

Javier Hidalgo, CEO of Air Europa’s parent, the Globalia Group, said the agreement “doubles [Air Europa’s] connectivity with the European continent” and “consolidates [the airline] as the best price-quality option to fly between Europe and America.”