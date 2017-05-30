Swiss Receives its First CS300

Photo: Swiss has taken delivery of its first CS300. Bombardier

Bombardier has delivered Swiss International Air Lines’ first CS300. The jet, HB-JCA (c/n 55010), was flown from the manufacturer’s Mirabel facility, near Montreal, to Zurich on May 27. The jet will be based in Geneva and is due to make its commercial debut on June 1 on the London/Heathrow rotation.

“We are very proud to deliver Swiss’s first CS300 aircraft today. Swiss is known for its leading-edge technical and operational excellence and has been a wonderful partner for the C Series aircraft programme,” said Fred Cromer, President of Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. “The Swiss family has been part of the C Series journey from the beginning and we thank the airline for its continuous support. This new delivery is a demonstration of Bombardier’s commitment to deliver revolutionary and high-performing aircraft and help connecting communities with the best flying experience in the world.”

Bombardier has delivered 12 C Series aircraft so far, nine to Swiss (eight CS100s and a CS300) and three to airBaltic (all CS300s).

Rob Dewar, Vice President, C Series Aircraft Program, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft, said: “The C Series aircraft program continues getting strong momentum with its successful entry into service with Swiss and today, the launch airline becomes the first one to take delivery of both the CS100 and the CS300 models. The C Series airliners demonstrate robust in-service performance to date and we are confident that Swiss will also benefit from a smooth entry-into-service with the CS300 aircraft.”

Swiss will take delivery of 30 C Series aircraft, comprising 10 CS100s and 20 CS300s. The airline’s entire Geneva-based fleet will consist solely of the type by the end of next year with a single CS100 and seven CS300s replacing the seven Airbus A320s currently stationed there.

“We are delighted that, having successfully integrated the first Bombardier CS100s into our fleet from mid-2016 onwards, we can now welcome our first CS300,” declared Thomas Klühr, Swiss’s Chief Executive Officer. “With its 20 additional seats, this second model in the C Series family ideally complements our current aircraft fleet, and gives us an optimal equipment mix for our European short- and medium-haul services. Our first CS300 will be initially stationed in Geneva, where its superior comfort credentials will be excellently suited to this premium travel market.”