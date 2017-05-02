Wamos Adds Capacity

Photo: Wamos is leasing an A330-200 from AerCap. Airbus

Spanish ACMI operator Wamos Air has leased an additional Airbus A330-200 from AerCap. The 2003-vintage jet, which is powered by Rolls-Royce engines, will be delivered to the Madrid-based airline in June.

AerCap President and Chief Commercial Officer Philip Scruggs said, “We are delighted to welcome Wamos Air as an AerCap customer. Wamos is a highly respected operator in the ACMI and charter market and the addition of this A330 aircraft will support the airline’s growth ambition while providing enhanced operational efficiency and passenger comfort. Used A330-200s continue to provide exceptional value to our airline customers.”

Wamos currently operates two A330-200s and four 747-400s.