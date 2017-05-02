Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Wamos Adds Capacity

Wamos Adds Capacity

Published: May 2nd, 2017

Photo: Wamos is leasing an A330-200 from AerCap. Airbus

 

Spanish ACMI operator Wamos Air has leased an additional Airbus A330-200 from AerCap. The 2003-vintage jet, which is powered by Rolls-Royce engines, will be delivered to the Madrid-based airline in June.

AerCap President and Chief Commercial Officer Philip Scruggs said, “We are delighted to welcome Wamos Air as an AerCap customer. Wamos is a highly respected operator in the ACMI and charter market and the addition of this A330 aircraft will support the airline’s growth ambition while providing enhanced operational efficiency and passenger comfort. Used A330-200s continue to provide exceptional value to our airline customers.”

Wamos currently operates two A330-200s and four 747-400s.

