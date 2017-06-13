Airbus for Sale

Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Published: June 13th, 2017

Photo: Azores Airlines has placed its three Airbus A310s on the market. (Wikicommons/Luc Verkuringen)

 

Azores Airlines has contracted British aircraft remarketing specialist Moon Jet Group to oversee the sale of its three Airbus A310s.  The aircraft, CS-TGU (c/n 571), CS-TKN (c/n 624) and CS-TGV (c/n 651), were the backbone of the Ponta Delgada-based carrier’s widebody fleet but are phased out in favour of more modern A330s and A321LRs – the long-range variant of the A321neo – under the airline’s five-year modernisation plan.

Commenting on the deal, Moon Jet Group CEO James Moon said: “This latest contract with Azores Airlines further increases our brand presence in the airliner aircraft sales market.  It really is a very exciting time for Moon Jet Group.”

The A310s, which are configured in a two-class, 222-seat layout, are available for immediate sale.

