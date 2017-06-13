Airbus for Sale

Photo: Azores Airlines has placed its three Airbus A310s on the market. (Wikicommons/Luc Verkuringen)

Azores Airlines has contracted British aircraft remarketing specialist Moon Jet Group to oversee the sale of its three Airbus A310s. The aircraft, CS-TGU (c/n 571), CS-TKN (c/n 624) and CS-TGV (c/n 651), were the backbone of the Ponta Delgada-based carrier’s widebody fleet but are phased out in favour of more modern A330s and A321LRs – the long-range variant of the A321neo – under the airline’s five-year modernisation plan.

Commenting on the deal, Moon Jet Group CEO James Moon said: “This latest contract with Azores Airlines further increases our brand presence in the airliner aircraft sales market. It really is a very exciting time for Moon Jet Group.”

The A310s, which are configured in a two-class, 222-seat layout, are available for immediate sale.