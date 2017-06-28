American Launches Flagship Lounge

Photo: American has launched its new Flagship Lounge at New York/JFK. American

American Airlines has opened its new Flagship Lounge and Flagship First Dining experience at New York/JFK. The renovated lounge provides quiet rooms, individual work pods and showers for passengers to use before their flights. A range of food options, including a hot and cold buffet, à la carte dining and a chef’s table with a selection of made-to-order entrees, is also available.

The Flagship First Dining experience enables customers travelling in First Class on qualifying international and transcontinental flights to access an exclusive sit-down restaurant within the Flagship Lounge, offering complimentary, full-service dining with locally-inspired menus.

American plans to introduce or renovate lounges at Chicago O’Hare (new location), Dallas Fort Worth (new), Los Angeles, London Heathrow, Miami (new) and Philadelphia (new) as part of a $200m investment in its luxury travel experience.