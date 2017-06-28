Avianca Gets Connected

Photo: Avianca's entire 787 fleet will be fitted with the GX Aviation system. Avianca

Avianca has agreed a deal with Inmarsat for the tech company’s GX Aviation product, enabling passengers and cabin crew to access high-speed in-flight Wi-Fi. The service will enable passengers to browse the internet, stream videos and check social media during flights.

GX Aviation will initially be installed on 125 of Avianca’s aircraft, including the Airbus A320, A330 and Boeing 787 fleets. The agreement includes the potential for additional aircraft to be provisioned at a later date. The first GX-equipped aircraft are expected to be rolled out at the end of the year.

Hernan Rincon, CEO of Avianca, said: “Today, technology is one of Avianca’s fundamental pillars. Therefore, and to allow our travellers to be always connected, we have signed an agreement that will enable us to continue advancing in our digital transformation with the support of Inmarsat.”

Leo Mondale, President of Inmarsat Aviation, added: “GX Aviation is now live as the most advanced in-flight connectivity solution in the world. It has been specifically designed from the ground up as a seamless and robust service for airlines and their passengers, overcoming the shortcomings of traditional in-flight internet providers. Avianca understands that its passengers and cabin crew today expect a consistent, reliable and fast in-flight broadband service wherever they fly. GX Aviation is also scalable with the high growth expected in Latin America over the next decade.”