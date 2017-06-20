Boeing Launches 737 MAX 10

Photo: The 737 MAX 10 was launched on the back of more than 240 orders and commitments. (Boeing)

Boeing kicked off the 2017 Paris Air Show in style with the launch of the much-anticipated 737 MAX 10. The aircraft, the newest member of the MAX family, is pitched directly against the long-range Airbus A321LR and features a 66in (cm) fuselage extension over the smaller MAX 9, giving it the capacity to carry up to 230 passengers.

“The 737 MAX 10 extends the competitive advantage of the 737 MAX family and we’re honoured that so many customers across the world have embraced the outstanding value it will bring to their fleets,” said Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO Kevin McAllister. “Airlines wanted a larger, better option in the large single-aisle segment with the operating advantages of the 737 MAX family. Adding the 737 MAX 10 gives our customers the most flexibility in the market, providing their fleets the range capability, fuel efficiency and unsurpassed reliability that the 737 MAX family is widely known for.”

Boeing launched the MAX 10 on the back of more than 240 orders and commitments from over ten lessors and operators including ALAFCO, SpiceJet, TUI Group and the China Development Bank Aviation.

In addition to the extended fuselage, the CFM International Leap-1B-powered MAX 10 will also incorporate other changes over its stablemates including levered main gear, a flat aft pressure bulkhead (rather than the existing dome design) and a modified wing to reduce low-speed drag.