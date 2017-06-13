Bombardier Wins Another Q400 Order

An undisclosed customer has placed an order for five Bombardier Dash 8-Q400 turboprops. The manufacturer says the deal is valued at approximately $162m based on current list prices.
“We are pleased to announce this new Q400 sale as it is further acknowledgement of the aircraft’s unmatched performance, operational flexibility, industry-leading economics and passenger comfort. The Q400 is clearly the most versatile turboprop solution for airlines,” said Fred Cromer, President, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft.