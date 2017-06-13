Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Home News Bombardier Wins Another Q400 Order

Published: June 13th, 2017

Photo: Bombardier has won an order for five Q400s from an undisclosed customer. (Photo Bombardier)

 

An undisclosed customer has placed an order for five Bombardier Dash 8-Q400 turboprops.  The manufacturer says the deal is valued at approximately $162m based on current list prices.

“We are pleased to announce this new Q400 sale as it is further acknowledgement of the aircraft’s unmatched performance, operational flexibility, industry-leading economics and passenger comfort.  The Q400 is clearly the most versatile turboprop solution for airlines,” said Fred Cromer, President, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft.

