Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Continue
Home News Bumper Deal for Bombardier

Bumper Deal for Bombardier

Published: June 21st, 2017

Photo: SpiceJet will acquire up to 50 new Bombardier Dash 8-Q400s. (Bombardier)

 

Canadian manufacturer Bombardier has received a major boost for its Dash 8-Q400 turboprop after securing a significant commitment from India’s SpiceJet.  The letter of intent, signed at the Paris Air Show, covers up to 50 examples including 25 firm and 25 purchase orders and is valued at up to $1.7bn if all options are exercised.

Announcing the deal at the Paris Air Show, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft President Fred Cromer said: “We are proud to sign this agreement as it is another demonstration of the Q400’s superiority in the turboprop market. When finalised, the repeat order will increase the Q400 aircraft fleet in the fast-growing market in the Asia-Pacific region and will launch the high-density 86-passenger model of the Q400 aircraft in India.”  He continued: “This is also compelling evidence that the demand for turboprop aircraft is healthy in short-to medium-haul markets that can’t economically support jets that are more expensive to operate.”

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet added: “I am delighted that we will be acquiring 50 Q400 planes. SpiceJet operates India’s largest regional fleet and is the only organised operator in this space. The acquisition will help us further increase connectivity to smaller towns and cities and help realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ensuring that every Indian can fly. Our passengers will be able to fly to more cities and help expand India’s already booming aviation market.”

Deliveries of the first examples, which will be configured in a high-density 86-seat layout, is expected early next year.

Philippine Airlines increased its Q400 order to 12 after converting its seven outstanding options. (Bombardier)

The SpiceJet deal came just hours after Philippine Airlines increased its outstanding Q400 order to 12 aircraft by firming up its seven purchase options.  Meanwhile, the Canadian manufacturer confirmed Ethiopian Airlines as the undisclosed customer behind last week’s five-aircraft order.

Posted in News Tagged with: , , , , ,

KEY PUBLISHING TITLES

NEVER MISS AN ISSUE...

Our Instant Issue Service sends you an email whenever a new issue of Airliner World is out. SAVE ON QUEUES - FREE P&P

AVIATION FORUM

SHOP