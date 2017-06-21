Buoyant Embraer Secures More Orders

Brazilian manufacturer Embraer announced orders for 51 aircraft totalling $3bn on day two of the 2017 Paris Air Show. The deals consist of 18 firm orders and 33 commitments.
Included in the firm orders are a single E190 for JAL, two E190s for KLM Cityhopper, a single E175 and E195 for Belavia, three E175s for Fuji Dream Airlines and ten E195-E2s for an undisclosed customer.
The commitments include an LOI for 20 E190-E2s from an undisclosed customer and ten purchase rights for the E195-E2 from an unidentified company. Fuji Dream Airlines has also taken three purchase rights on E175s.
Photo: Embraer announced a number of orders at Paris. Embraer
Brazilian manufacturer Embraer announced orders for 51 aircraft totalling $3bn on day two of the 2017 Paris Air Show. The deals consist of 18 firm orders and 33 commitments.