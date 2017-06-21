Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Buoyant Embraer Secures More Orders

Published: June 21st, 2017

Photo: Embraer announced a number of orders at Paris. Embraer

 

Brazilian manufacturer Embraer announced orders for 51 aircraft totalling $3bn on day two of the 2017 Paris Air Show. The deals consist of 18 firm orders and 33 commitments.
Included in the firm orders are a single E190 for JAL, two E190s for KLM Cityhopper, a single E175 and E195 for Belavia, three E175s for Fuji Dream Airlines and ten E195-E2s for an undisclosed customer.
The commitments include an LOI for 20 E190-E2s from an undisclosed customer and ten purchase rights for the E195-E2 from an unidentified company. Fuji Dream Airlines has also taken three purchase rights on E175s.

