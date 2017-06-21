Buoyant Embraer Secures More Orders

Current Issue

July 2017In the July issue of Airliner World, we find out how Virgin Atlantic – long-renowned for its style – is proving it has the substance to match. We also shine the spotlight on the Embraer E2, the latest iteration of the successful E-Jet family, and we go behind the scenes of Orbis’ new Flying Eye Hospital. <br><br>Elsewhere in this issue, we fly with Norwegian to find out whether the low-cost, no-frills translates to long-haul services, and we go wild and untamed with Vanuatu’s bush pilots. We also find out how Canadian firm Voyageur Aviation is giving classic Dash 8 turboprops a second lease of life, and we join Airbus for a truly remarkable, yet largely unseen, event in the countryside of southwestern France – all aboard the A380 convoy! <br><br>Lastly, we bring you our comprehensive coverage of worldwide news, including details of Brussels Airlines' widebody overhaul, Alitalia's woes continue, Asiana receives its first Airbus A350 XWB, Boeing delivers its first 737 MAX, easyJet opts for A321neos and London City Airport reveals plans for digital air traffic control, plus highlights from the BOV Outlook event in Malta and a photospread from EBACE. We also have all our regular sections covering the latest commercial aircraft acquisitions, up-to-date accident reports and developments from the world of aviation training and MROs. This issue also comes with a FREE Airbus Jetliners poster.

