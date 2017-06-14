easyJet Joins the A320neo Club

Photo: easyJet has taken delivery of its first A320neo, G-UZHA. (Photo Airbus)

Low-cost carrier easyJet has taken delivery of its first A320neo, making it the 25th airline to operate the latest variant of Airbus’ popular single aisle family.

The jet, G-UZHA (c/n 7649), which is also easyJet’s 300th A320 Family aircraft, was handed over at a ceremony attended by Carolyn McCall, easyJet CEO, Gaël Méheust, CFM International CEO, and Tom Enders, Airbus CEO, at the manufacturer’s Toulouse facility.

The CFM LEAP-1A-powered jet is the first of 130 neos easyJet has on order. It is configured in a 186-seat layout and will initially be based at the carrier’s Luton hub operating to Amsterdam, Madrid and Edinburgh.

Carolyn McCall, easyJet CEO, said: “The A320neo is a major step change for our fleet efficiency and will provide a cost per seat saving of up to 7% over the current A320, which itself has a cost saving benefit of up to 8% over the A319 and this benefit will enable easyJet to continue to offer our famous low fares helping to connect people across Europe for work and play.

“With 130 neo aircraft on order we are also Europe’s largest customer for this revolutionary new plane and really looking forward to operating the neo and realising its cost, customer, carbon and noise benefits.”

Fabrice Brégier, COO and President Airbus Commercial Aircraft, added: “easyJet took delivery of its first Airbus aircraft in 2003, an A319ceo. Just 14 years later easyJet is taking delivery of the latest generation single aisle, its first of 130 A320neos, which is also its 300th aircraft delivery in all. easyJet’s growth continues to be a remarkable success story and Airbus is honoured to have been part of it – on average delivering a new aircraft every two weeks for the past 14 years”.

In May, easyJet announced it was switching orders for 30 A320neos to the larger A321neo capable of carrying 235 passengers.