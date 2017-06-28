Full Circle for Indian Flag Carrier?

Photo: The Indian Government is looking to sell its stake in the ailing flag carrier. (Key-Barry Woods-Turner)

Debt-laden Air India could be about to be taken over by a familiar new owner, as the government prepares to sell up to 51% of its stake in the carrier. The Tata Group, which originally founded the airline as Tata Air Services 85 years ago, but was forced to relinquish 49% of the carrier following Indian independence in 1948 and then full control after the Air Corporations Act of 1953, is believed to be interested in acquiring a majority stake.

The Economic Times of India reports that Tata Sons’ chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran has already held informal negotiations with government officials, and may try to include Singapore Airlines – Tata’s joint venture partner in domestic carrier Vistara – if the government elects to fully privatise Air India.

It would not be the first time that the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines have shown an interest in the ailing Indian flag carrier, having had a bid for a 40% stake rejected in 2000.

Air India has a huge debt, reported to be in the range of Rs 55,000-60,000 crore ($8.5-9.3bn), but its acquisition by the Tata Group could be the company’s best route to controlling the sub-continent’s airline market. The national carrier has a fleet of 188 aircraft, transports more passengers than any other Indian airline and holds valuable slots at many of the world’s leading airports, such as London/Heathrow and New York’s John F Kennedy.