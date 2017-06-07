More A321s for Cebu Pacific

Photo: (Photo: Airbus)

Low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific has placed an order for seven Airbus A321ceos, topping up its existing commitment for 32 A321neos. The Manila-based airline says the aircraft are required to meet strong growth on its domestic and regional network, with the first airframes due to join the fleet next year.

“We are very excited about adding the A321 to our fleet,” said Lance Gokongwei, Cebu Pacific President and CEO. “The aircraft will enable us to increase capacity on popular routes, while at the same time benefiting from the lowest operating costs in this size category. This will mean more low fares for more customers flying across our domestic and regional network.”

Cebu Pacific operates an all-Airbus fleet of 36 A320s, four A319s and eight A330-300s, serving more than 60 destinations in Asia, Australia, the Middle East and the US (Guam).

“We are pleased to sign this additional order with one of the most successful airlines in the Asian region,” said John Leahy, Airbus COO, Customers. “With the A321, Cebu Pacific will be able to respond to growing demand with the highest levels of efficiency.”