More MAXs for Ryanair

Photo: Ryanair has added 10 more 737 MAX 8s to its orderbook. (Photo Boeing)

Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair has finalised an order for ten 197-seat Boeing 737 MAX 8s, valued at more than $1.1bn at current list prices, at the 2017 Paris Air Show.

Ryanair now has 110 unfilled orders with options for 100 higher capacity MAX 8s as well as 65 737-800s.

“We are pleased to announce this purchase of ten additional Boeing 737 ‘game changer’ aircraft, on top of our existing firm order for 100 737 MAXs, with a further 100 options remaining,” said Ryanair’s Chief Operations Officer, Mick Hickey. “This all new MAX 737 aircraft has eight more seats than our current 189 seat Boeing 737-800s and incorporates the latest technology engines and winglets which reduces fuel consumption and noise emissions, ensuring we remain Europe’s greenest, cleanest airline. Ryanair is proud to partner with Boeing and has operated an all-Boeing fleet since 1994.”

Ihssane Mounir, SVP, Global Sales & Marketing, Boeing Commercial Airplanes, added: “The 737 MAX with 197 seats provides Ryanair with the perfect solution for its additional capacity requirements as it strives to carry 200 million passengers per year by the middle of the next decade. The 737 family has been the foundation on which Ryanair has revolutionised low-cost travel in Europe and we are honoured that this iconic operator continues to grow in partnership with Boeing.”