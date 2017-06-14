New Technology Set to Shine in Paris

Photo: The aviation industry descends on Le Bourget next week. (Photo SIAE)

The aviation community will descend on Le Bourget next week for the 52nd International Paris Air Show, with a plethora of new aircraft set to take centre stage.

Public debutants include Mitsubishi Aircraft Company’s MRJ90, Boeing’s 737 MAX 9 and 787-10 Dreamliner, the Airbus A350-1000 and A321neo, Embraer’s E195-E2, Lockheed Martin’s LM-100J Super Hercules and the Antonov An-132D.

Boeing will present the 737 MAX 9 in the flying display (the impressive 787 routine from previous shows at Le Bourget and Farnborough will not be repeated this year) while Airbus is demonstrating the A350-1000, A321neo and its flagship A380. The E195-E2, resplendent in a special, eagle-themed ‘Profit Hunter’ livery, is also scheduled to appear in the display while Dassault Aviation’s civil flying contribution is headed by the Falcon 8X.

Bombardier will team up with airBaltic to showcase a CS300 in the static park. The airframe on display is the fourth example for the Latvian carrier, YL-CSD (c/n 55006) which was delivered to Riga on June 2. The Montreal-based manufacturer will also present a Q400 turboprop.

First-time visitors are not limited to airliners with the business aviation sector also expecting several debutants at Le Bourget, including the Honda Aircraft Company’s HondaJet, the Gulfstream G500, the Cirrus SF50 Vision Jet and the Embraer Legacy 450.

Despite the current difficulties facing Qatar Airways, the oneworld carrier is still expected to showcase a Boeing 777-300ER featuring its new Qsuite Business Class offering, launched at AIX Hamburg in April.

The Airliner World Team will, of course, be on the ground in Le Bourget to bring you all the latest news and stories from the show – be sure to follow us on Facebook (Airliner World) and Twitter (@_AirlinerWorld) for live updates.