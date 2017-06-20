GECAS Orders 100 A320neos

Lessor GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) signed a firm order for 100 Airbus A320neo Family aircraft, powered by CFM’s LEAP-1A engine. The order consists of a mix of A320neo and A321neo airframes.
“The A320neo aircraft is an excellent product. GECAS is pleased to make this additional commitment for A320neos to meet strong customer demand for this type,” said Alec Burger, President and CEO of GECAS. “The A320neo family aircraft powered by CFM’s LEAP-1A engines, with now proven increased fuel efficiencies, longer range and higher seating capacity will continue to be one of our core assets in our lease portfolio. The A321 version has also gained strong acceptance from customers in various new markets proving the versatility of the type.”
The agreement takes the total number of Airbus aircraft ordered by GECAS to almost 600, including 220 A320neo Family examples.
“GECAS’ renewed order of our best-selling A320neo aircraft, underscores the continuing strong market demand for these fuel-efficient aircraft,” said Fabrice Brégier, Airbus COO and President Commercial Aircraft. “The unmatched, low operating costs and appeal of the A320 Family make it a strong asset in GECAS’ portfolio.”
Photo: GECAS has ordered a further 100 A320neo Family aircraft. Airbus
