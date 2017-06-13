Titan Airways Adds A318

Photo: Titan Airways has acquired former British Airways A318 G-EUNB. Titan Airways

UK charter specialist Titan Airways will take delivery of its first Airbus A318 this week.

The Stansted-based carrier plans to use the former British Airways jet, G-EUNB (c/n 4039), in a 32-seat all-Business Class configuration for high-end short- and long-haul travel. The eight rows of seats provide a 72in pitch and convert into fully lie-flat beds. Titan says the aircraft will complement its all-Business Class Boeing 757 operation.

“At Titan Airways, we have a great deal of experience in the business and VIP charter market and are proud to have welcomed onboard royalty, heads of state, government delegations, senior business executives, world-renowned personalities from the music and film industries and international sports stars,” Alastair Kiernan, Titan Airways’ Commercial Director, said. “Our all-Business Airbus A318 is a unique aircraft on the VIP charter market in terms of size, range and performance and we’re positive it will be a hit with our customers.”

Titan has gradually been migrating to an all-Airbus fleet, introducing three A320s and an A321 in the last four years and Kiernan says the A318 is a great fit for the carrier: “It enables us to offer our clients an even greater choice of aircraft, with a diversity of capacity and range, while retaining commonality with the rest of the A320 family which allows pilots that fly our other A320 aircraft, to also fly the A318.”