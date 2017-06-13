Titan Airways Adds A318

Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Published: June 13th, 2017

Photo: Titan Airways has acquired former British Airways A318 G-EUNB. Titan Airways

 

UK charter specialist Titan Airways will take delivery of its first Airbus A318 this week.

The Stansted-based carrier plans to use the former British Airways jet, G-EUNB (c/n 4039), in a 32-seat all-Business Class configuration for high-end short- and long-haul travel.  The eight rows of seats provide a 72in pitch and convert into fully lie-flat beds.  Titan says the aircraft will complement its all-Business Class Boeing 757 operation.

“At Titan Airways, we have a great deal of experience in the business and VIP charter market and are proud to have welcomed onboard royalty, heads of state, government delegations, senior business executives, world-renowned personalities from the music and film industries and international sports stars,” Alastair Kiernan, Titan Airways’ Commercial Director, said.  “Our all-Business Airbus A318 is a unique aircraft on the VIP charter market in terms of size, range and performance and we’re positive it will be a hit with our customers.”

Titan has gradually been migrating to an all-Airbus fleet, introducing three A320s and an A321 in the last four years and Kiernan says the A318 is a great fit for the carrier: “It enables us to offer our clients an even greater choice of aircraft, with a diversity of capacity and range, while retaining commonality with the rest of the A320 family which allows pilots that fly our other A320 aircraft, to also fly the A318.”

