A321LRs for Air Transat

Photo: Air Transat has agreed to lease ten Airbus A321LRs from AerCap. Air Transat

Canadian leisure carrier Air Transat has agreed to lease ten Airbus A321LRs from AerCap. The aircraft, which are being acquired on 12-year leases, will replace the airline’s A310s, which will gradually be retired. All ten A321LRs will be delivered between spring 2019 and autumn 2020.

“The A321LRs will perfectly complete our fleet of A330s and 737s,” said Jean-Marc Eustache, President and CEO of Transat, the parent company of Air Transat. “These aircraft are also an ideal solution for replacing our A310s. This agreement with AerCap will allow us to continue offering our customers the service and comfort they are used to, at the best possible price. We are very pleased to strengthen our partnership with the world’s leading aircraft lessor, with which we have enjoyed a fruitful and long-standing association.”

Air Transat says the 4,000nm (7,400km) range of the A321LR is ideally suited to its network and it will deploy the aircraft on both sun and transatlantic services. The A321LRs will be configured in a two-class layout with 200 seats, with each seat equipped with a touch screen offering a wide choice of in-flight entertainment options.

Aengus Kelly, CEO, AerCap, said: “We are very proud of our long-standing partnership with Air Transat and are thrilled to play a significant role in the future growth of the airline. The A321LR will significantly improve Air Transat’s fleet with the most efficient, longest-range single-aisle aircraft that offers an exceptional level of passenger comfort.”

Air Transat currently operates a fleet of 31 permanent aircraft, consisting of nine A310-300s, 11 A330-200s, four A330-300s and seven Boeing 737-800s.