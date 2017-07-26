Airbus Delivers 100th A350 XWB

Photo: China Airlines has received the 100th Airbus A350 to be delivered by the manufacturer. (Photo Airbus)

Airbus is celebrating its 100th A350 XWB delivery, less than three years after it handed over the first example to launch customer Qatar Airways in December 2014. Taiwan’s China Airlines has taken delivery of the milestone jet, B-18908 (c/n 121), its seventh example of the type, during a special ceremony at the manufacturer’s Toulouse facility.

“The 100th A350 XWB milestone comes as we reach our fastest widebody production ramp-up, on track to meet the target of 10 A350 deliveries per month by the end of 2018,” said Fabrice Bregier, Airbus COO and President Commercial Aircraft. “We are especially proud to deliver today’s aircraft to our long-standing customer China Airlines. The A350 is setting new standards for long-haul air travel in terms of efficiency and comfort, thus being the perfect aircraft for China Airlines to expand its long-haul network.”

Nuan-shuan Ho, Chairman of China Airlines, said: “This remarkable new aircraft has not only met, but exceeded our expectations at every level. This includes operational efficiency, the step-change reduction in fuel consumption and the in-flight comfort standards it offers our passengers. Worldwide demand for air travel will continue to grow strongly, especially on long-haul routes linking Asia with Europe and North America. The A350 XWB is one of the key assets in our fleet and will be the basis for the development of our long-haul route network.”

Airbus has delivered the A350 to 14 airlines worldwide and the manufacturer says it is achieving an operational reliability rate of 99%. Bregier added: “This is a remarkable statistic at this early stage of the programme.”

Delivery of the maiden A350-1000, the longest member of the family, remains on track for Q4 this year. Airbus has won 847 firm orders for the A350 XWB from 45 customers around the globe.