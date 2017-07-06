Airbus Wins Major Chinese Order

Photo: The GTA includes 40 Airbus A350 XWB aircraft. Airbus/A Pecchi

State-owned China Aviation Supplies Holding Company (CAS) has signed a General Terms Agreement (GTA) with Airbus for 140 aircraft. The deal comprises 100 A320 Family jets and 40 A350 XWBs.

Tom Enders, Airbus CEO, and Sun Bo, EVP of CAS, signed the GTA in Berlin in the presence of visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

“This is a great endorsement for our leading products in both single aisle and wide body segments”, said Enders. “China is today one of the world’s most important markets for aviation, and we are honoured to support the development and rapid growth of China’s civil aviation with our competitive product portfolio.”

The in-service Airbus fleet in China numbered 1,440 aircraft at the end of May, with 1,230 of those A320 Family jets. The European aerospace giant has a final assembly line for the A320 Family in Tianjin and is opening an A330 cabin completions centre in the Northern Chinese city.