ATR Success in Taiwan

Photo: Mandarin Airlines, China Airlines’ regional subsidiary, has signed a firm contract for six ATR 72-600s. (Photo ATR)

Mandarin Airlines, China Airlines’ regional subsidiary, is set to become a new ATR operator after placing a firm order for six ATR 72-600s.

The $160m deal, signed in Toulouse on July 19, also includes ATR providing engineering and technical support to China Airlines and its subsidiaries to help establish an in-house capability for ATR heavy maintenance, up to and including C-checks.

Christian Scherer, ATR’s CEO remarked: “China Airlines and Mandarin Airlines conducted a very thorough and comprehensive evaluation of alternative types for their regional network, and we are honoured they selected our aircraft. The outcome proves once again that when assessed competitively, the ATR 72-600 logically prevails in the eyes of the most discerning airlines. We look forward to strengthening our partnership with Mandarin in the future.”

The turboprops, which are due for delivery from next year, will be operated on Mandarin Airlines’ domestic network and will be configured in a single-class 70 seat layout.