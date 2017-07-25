Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Azimuth Set for Launch

Published: July 25th, 2017

Photo: Azimuth Airlines has taken delivery of its first Sukhoi Superjet 100s. (Photo Fyodor Borisov/Transport-Photo Images)

 

Russian start-up Azimuth Airlines has moved a step closer to launching services after taking delivery of its maiden aircraft.  The two Sukhoi Superjet 100s, RA-89079 (c/n 95128) and RA-89080 (c/n 95129), are the first of an initial batch of four new-build examples being acquired under a 12-year lease agreement with the State Transport Leasing Company (GTLK).

The incoming aircraft, which pave the way for the airline’s first scheduled flight planned for September, will be used initially on domestic services from the new carrier’s Rostov-on-Don base.

According to Swiss airline intelligence provider ch-aviation, the privately-funded carrier consists primarily of ex-Donavia employees and is expected to relaunch many of the routes previously flown by the former Aeroflot subsidiary (now part of Rossiya), including international links to Yerevan, Istanbul and Dubai.

Posted in News Tagged with: , ,

